Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 31 23 .574 — Joliet 31 24 .564 ½ Lake Erie 29 25 .537 2 Schaumburg 28 26 .519 3 Traverse City 27 27 .500 4 Windy City 20 34 .370 11 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 30 25 .545 — Florence 27 27 .500 2½ Evansville 27 27 .500 2½ Southern Illinois 25 26 .490 3 Normal 25 27 .481 3½ Gateway 24 33 .421 7

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City at Florence, 10:35 a.m.

River City at Joliet, 11:05 a.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

