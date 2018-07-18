Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 18, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 31 23 .574
Joliet 32 24 .571
Lake Erie 29 25 .537 2
Schaumburg 28 26 .519 3
Traverse City 28 27 .509
Windy City 20 34 .370 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 30 26 .536
Evansville 27 27 .500 2
Florence 27 28 .491
Southern Illinois 25 26 .490
Normal 25 27 .481 3
Gateway 24 33 .421

___

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City 9, Florence 7

Joliet 7, River City 1

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

