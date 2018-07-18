Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 31 23 .574 — Joliet 32 24 .571 — Lake Erie 29 25 .537 2 Schaumburg 28 26 .519 3 Traverse City 28 27 .509 3½ Windy City 20 34 .370 11 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 30 26 .536 — Evansville 27 27 .500 2 Florence 27 28 .491 2½ Southern Illinois 25 26 .490 2½ Normal 25 27 .481 3 Gateway 24 33 .421 6½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City 9, Florence 7

Joliet 7, River City 1

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

