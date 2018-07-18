Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Joliet
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Lake Erie
|29
|25
|.537
|2
|Schaumburg
|28
|26
|.519
|3
|Traverse City
|28
|27
|.509
|3½
|Windy City
|20
|34
|.370
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|30
|26
|.536
|—
|Evansville
|27
|27
|.500
|2
|Florence
|27
|28
|.491
|2½
|Southern Illinois
|25
|26
|.490
|2½
|Normal
|25
|27
|.481
|3
|Gateway
|24
|33
|.421
|6½
___
Traverse City 9, Florence 7
Joliet 7, River City 1
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.