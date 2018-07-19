Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 19, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 32 24 .571
Washington 31 24 .564 ½
Lake Erie 29 26 .527
Schaumburg 28 26 .519 3
Traverse City 28 27 .509
Windy City 20 35 .364 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 30 26 .536
Evansville 28 27 .509
Florence 27 28 .491
Normal 26 27 .491
Southern Illinois 25 26 .490
Gateway 25 33 .431 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

Traverse City 9, Florence 7

Joliet 7, River City 1

Evansville 7, Lake Erie 2

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Normal 6, Washington 2

Schaumburg 11, Southern Illinois 1

Gateway 5, Windy City 4

Thursday’s Games

Traverse City at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Schaumburg at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington