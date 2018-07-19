Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 19, 2018 10:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 31 23 .574
Joliet 32 24 .571
Schaumburg 30 26 .536 2
Lake Erie 29 26 .527
Traverse City 28 28 .500 4
Windy City 20 35 .364 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 30 26 .536
Evansville 28 27 .509
Florence 28 28 .500 2
Normal 25 27 .481 3
Southern Illinois 25 28 .472
Gateway 25 33 .431 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 4, Southern Illinois 1

Florence 6, Traverse City 1

Lake Erie 2, Evansville 1

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

