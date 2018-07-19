Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 31 23 .574 — Joliet 32 24 .571 — Schaumburg 30 26 .536 2 Lake Erie 29 26 .527 2½ Traverse City 28 28 .500 4 Windy City 20 35 .364 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 30 26 .536 — Evansville 28 27 .509 1½ Florence 28 28 .500 2 Normal 25 27 .481 3 Southern Illinois 25 28 .472 3½ Gateway 25 33 .431 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 4, Southern Illinois 1

Florence 6, Traverse City 1

Lake Erie 2, Evansville 1

Washington at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

