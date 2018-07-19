Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 33 24 .579 — Washington 31 24 .564 1 Lake Erie 30 26 .536 2½ Schaumburg 30 26 .536 2½ Traverse City 28 28 .500 4½ Windy City 20 35 .364 12 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 30 27 .526 — Evansville 28 28 .500 1½ Florence 28 28 .500 1½ Normal 26 27 .491 2 Southern Illinois 25 28 .472 3 Gateway 25 33 .431 5½

___

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg 4, Southern Illinois 1

Florence 6, Traverse City 1

Lake Erie 2, Evansville 1

Normal 6, Washington 5

Joliet 11, River City 0

Windy City 9, Gateway 7

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

