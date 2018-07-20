Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 33 24 .579 — Washington 31 25 .554 1½ Lake Erie 30 26 .536 2½ Schaumburg 30 26 .536 2½ Traverse City 28 28 .500 4½ Windy City 21 35 .375 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 30 27 .526 — Evansville 28 28 .500 1½ Florence 28 28 .500 1½ Normal 27 27 .500 1½ Southern Illinois 25 28 .472 3 Gateway 25 34 .424 6

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

