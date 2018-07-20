Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 20, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 33 24 .579
Washington 31 25 .554
Lake Erie 30 26 .536
Schaumburg 30 26 .536
Traverse City 28 28 .500
Windy City 21 35 .375 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 30 27 .526
Evansville 28 28 .500
Florence 28 28 .500
Normal 27 27 .500
Southern Illinois 25 28 .472 3
Gateway 25 34 .424 6

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:03 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington