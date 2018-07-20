Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 33 25 .569 — Washington 32 25 .561 ½ Schaumburg 30 26 .536 2 Lake Erie 30 27 .526 2½ Traverse City 29 28 .509 3½ Windy City 21 35 .375 11 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 30 28 .517 — Florence 29 28 .509 ½ Evansville 28 28 .500 1 Normal 27 27 .500 1 Southern Illinois 26 28 .481 2 Gateway 25 35 .417 6

___

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois 8, Lake Erie 2

Normal 16, Schaumburg 7

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington 5, River City 2

Florence 4, Joliet 1

Traverse City 6, Gateway 0

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

