Frontier League

July 20, 2018 11:33 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 33 25 .569
Washington 32 25 .561 ½
Schaumburg 30 26 .536 2
Lake Erie 30 27 .526
Traverse City 29 28 .509
Windy City 21 35 .375 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 30 28 .517
Florence 29 28 .509 ½
Evansville 28 28 .500 1
Normal 27 27 .500 1
Southern Illinois 26 28 .481 2
Gateway 25 35 .417 6

Friday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois 8, Lake Erie 2

Normal 16, Schaumburg 7

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Washington 5, River City 2

Florence 4, Joliet 1

Traverse City 6, Gateway 0

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

