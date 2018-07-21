Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 21, 2018 7:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 33 25 .569
Washington 32 25 .561 ½
Lake Erie 30 27 .526
Schaumburg 30 27 .526
Traverse City 29 28 .509
Windy City 22 35 .386 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 30 28 .517
Florence 29 28 .509 ½
Normal 28 27 .509 ½
Evansville 28 29 .491
Southern Illinois 26 28 .481 2
Gateway 25 35 .417 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 4:55 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

