Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Washington
|32
|25
|.561
|½
|Lake Erie
|30
|27
|.526
|2½
|Schaumburg
|30
|27
|.526
|2½
|Traverse City
|29
|28
|.509
|3½
|Windy City
|22
|35
|.386
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|30
|28
|.517
|—
|Florence
|29
|28
|.509
|½
|Normal
|28
|27
|.509
|½
|Evansville
|28
|29
|.491
|1½
|Southern Illinois
|26
|28
|.481
|2
|Gateway
|25
|35
|.417
|6
___
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 4:55 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Normal at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Florence at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
