Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 34 25 .576 — Washington 32 26 .552 1½ Lake Erie 31 27 .534 2½ Schaumburg 31 27 .534 2½ Traverse City 29 28 .509 4 Windy City 22 35 .386 11 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 31 28 .525 — Florence 29 29 .500 1½ Normal 28 28 .500 1½ Evansville 28 29 .491 2 Southern Illinois 26 29 .473 3 Gateway 25 35 .417 6½

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie 1, Southern Illinois 0

Schaumburg 11, Normal 2

Joliet 8, Florence 7

River City 7, Washington 6

Windy City 6, Evansville 5

Traverse City 9, Gateway 5

Sunday’s Games

Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

