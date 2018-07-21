Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|34
|25
|.576
|—
|Washington
|32
|26
|.552
|1½
|Lake Erie
|31
|27
|.534
|2½
|Schaumburg
|31
|27
|.534
|2½
|Traverse City
|29
|28
|.509
|4
|Windy City
|22
|35
|.386
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|31
|28
|.525
|—
|Florence
|29
|29
|.500
|1½
|Normal
|28
|28
|.500
|1½
|Evansville
|28
|29
|.491
|2
|Southern Illinois
|26
|29
|.473
|3
|Gateway
|25
|35
|.417
|6½
___
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie 1, Southern Illinois 0
Schaumburg 11, Normal 2
Joliet 8, Florence 7
River City 7, Washington 6
Windy City 6, Evansville 5
Traverse City 9, Gateway 5
Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
