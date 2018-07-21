Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 21, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 34 25 .576
Washington 32 26 .552
Lake Erie 31 27 .534
Schaumburg 31 27 .534
Traverse City 30 28 .517
Windy City 23 35 .397 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 31 28 .525
Florence 29 29 .500
Normal 28 28 .500
Evansville 28 30 .483
Southern Illinois 26 29 .473 3
Gateway 25 36 .410 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie 1, Southern Illinois 0

Schaumburg 11, Normal 2

Joliet 8, Florence 7

River City 7, Washington 6

Windy City 6, Evansville 5

Traverse City 9, Gateway 5

Sunday’s Games

Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

