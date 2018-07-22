Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 34 25 .576 — Washington 32 26 .552 1½ Lake Erie 31 27 .534 2½ Schaumburg 31 27 .534 2½ Traverse City 30 28 .517 3½ Windy City 23 35 .397 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 31 28 .525 — Florence 29 29 .500 1½ Normal 28 28 .500 1½ Evansville 28 30 .483 2½ Southern Illinois 26 29 .473 3 Gateway 25 36 .410 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Normal at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.

Florence at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Windy City at Evansville, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.