Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 34 26 .567 — Washington 32 26 .552 1 Lake Erie 32 27 .542 1½ Schaumburg 32 27 .542 1½ Traverse City 30 28 .517 3 Windy City 23 36 .390 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 31 28 .525 — Florence 30 29 .508 1 Evansville 29 30 .492 2 Normal 28 29 .491 2 Southern Illinois 26 30 .464 3½ Gateway 25 36 .410 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Florence 4, Joliet 2

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Schaumburg 3, Normal 2

Advertisement

Lake Erie 6, Southern Illinois 4

Evansville 7, Windy City 3

Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.