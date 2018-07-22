Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Washington
|32
|26
|.552
|1
|Lake Erie
|32
|27
|.542
|1½
|Schaumburg
|32
|27
|.542
|1½
|Traverse City
|30
|28
|.517
|3
|Windy City
|23
|36
|.390
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|31
|28
|.525
|—
|Florence
|30
|29
|.508
|1
|Evansville
|29
|30
|.492
|2
|Normal
|28
|29
|.491
|2
|Southern Illinois
|26
|30
|.464
|3½
|Gateway
|25
|36
|.410
|7
___
Florence 4, Joliet 2
Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Schaumburg 3, Normal 2
Lake Erie 6, Southern Illinois 4
Evansville 7, Windy City 3
Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
