Frontier League

July 22, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 34 26 .567
Washington 32 26 .552 1
Lake Erie 32 27 .542
Schaumburg 32 27 .542
Traverse City 30 28 .517 3
Windy City 23 36 .390 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 31 28 .525
Florence 30 29 .508 1
Evansville 29 30 .492 2
Normal 28 29 .491 2
Southern Illinois 26 30 .464
Gateway 25 36 .410 7

___

Sunday’s Games

Florence 4, Joliet 2

Southern Illinois at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Schaumburg 3, Normal 2

Lake Erie 6, Southern Illinois 4

Evansville 7, Windy City 3

Washington at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

