Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|34
|26
|.567
|—
|Lake Erie
|32
|27
|.542
|1½
|Washington
|32
|27
|.542
|1½
|Schaumburg
|32
|27
|.542
|1½
|Traverse City
|30
|29
|.508
|3½
|Windy City
|23
|36
|.390
|10½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|32
|28
|.533
|—
|Florence
|30
|29
|.508
|1½
|Evansville
|29
|30
|.492
|2½
|Normal
|28
|29
|.491
|2½
|Southern Illinois
|26
|30
|.464
|4
|Gateway
|26
|36
|.419
|7
___
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.
