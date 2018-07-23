Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 23, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 34 26 .567
Lake Erie 32 27 .542
Washington 32 27 .542
Schaumburg 32 27 .542
Traverse City 30 29 .508
Windy City 23 36 .390 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 32 28 .533
Florence 30 29 .508
Evansville 29 30 .492
Normal 28 29 .491
Southern Illinois 26 30 .464 4
Gateway 26 36 .419 7

___

Monday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington