Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 35 26 .574 — Lake Erie 33 27 .550 1½ Schaumburg 33 27 .550 1½ Washington 32 29 .525 3 Traverse City 30 29 .508 4 Windy City 23 37 .383 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 32 28 .533 — Florence 31 29 .517 1 Evansville 29 30 .492 2½ Normal 28 30 .483 3 Southern Illinois 26 30 .464 4 Gateway 26 36 .419 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg 5, Windy City 4

Florence 6, Normal 3

Joliet 4, Washington 2

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

