Frontier League

July 24, 2018 11:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 35 26 .574
Lake Erie 33 27 .550
Schaumburg 33 27 .550
Washington 32 29 .525 3
Traverse City 30 29 .508 4
Windy City 23 37 .383 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 32 28 .533
Florence 31 29 .517 1
Evansville 29 30 .492
Normal 28 30 .483 3
Southern Illinois 26 30 .464 4
Gateway 26 36 .419 7

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg 5, Windy City 4

Florence 6, Normal 3

Joliet 4, Washington 2

Evansville 5, Gateway 4

Southern Illinois 6, River City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

