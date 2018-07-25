Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 35 26 .574 — Lake Erie 33 27 .550 1½ Schaumburg 33 27 .550 1½ Washington 32 29 .525 3 Traverse City 30 29 .508 4 Windy City 23 37 .383 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 32 29 .525 — Florence 31 29 .517 ½ Evansville 30 30 .500 1½ Normal 28 30 .483 2½ Southern Illinois 27 30 .474 3 Gateway 26 37 .413 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Schaumburg 5, Windy City 4

Florence 6, Normal 3

Joliet 4, Washington 2

Advertisement

Evansville 5, Gateway 4

Southern Illinois 6, River City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.