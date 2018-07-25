Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|35
|26
|.574
|—
|Schaumburg
|34
|27
|.557
|1
|Lake Erie
|33
|27
|.550
|1½
|Washington
|32
|29
|.525
|3
|Traverse City
|30
|29
|.508
|4
|Windy City
|23
|38
|.377
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|32
|29
|.525
|—
|Florence
|31
|29
|.517
|½
|Evansville
|30
|30
|.500
|1½
|Normal
|28
|30
|.483
|2½
|Southern Illinois
|27
|30
|.474
|3
|Gateway
|26
|37
|.413
|7
___
Schaumburg 6, Windy City 5
Lake Erie 8, Traverse City 0
Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
