Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 35 26 .574 — Schaumburg 34 27 .557 1 Lake Erie 33 27 .550 1½ Washington 32 29 .525 3 Traverse City 30 29 .508 4 Windy City 23 38 .377 12 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 32 29 .525 — Florence 31 29 .517 ½ Evansville 30 30 .500 1½ Normal 28 30 .483 2½ Southern Illinois 27 30 .474 3 Gateway 26 37 .413 7

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg 6, Windy City 5

Lake Erie 8, Traverse City 0

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

