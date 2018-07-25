Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 25, 2018 9:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 35 26 .574
Lake Erie 34 27 .557 1
Schaumburg 34 27 .557 1
Washington 32 29 .525 3
Traverse City 30 30 .500
Windy City 23 38 .377 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 32 29 .525
Florence 31 29 .517 ½
Evansville 30 30 .500
Normal 28 30 .483
Southern Illinois 27 30 .474 3
Gateway 26 37 .413 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg 6, Windy City 5

Lake Erie 8, Traverse City 0

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington