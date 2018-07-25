Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Erie
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Joliet
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Schaumburg
|34
|27
|.557
|½
|Washington
|33
|29
|.532
|2
|Traverse City
|30
|31
|.492
|4½
|Windy City
|23
|38
|.377
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|32
|29
|.525
|—
|Florence
|31
|30
|.508
|1
|Evansville
|30
|30
|.500
|1½
|Normal
|29
|30
|.492
|2
|Southern Illinois
|27
|30
|.474
|3
|Gateway
|26
|37
|.413
|7
___
Schaumburg 6, Windy City 5
Lake Erie 8, Traverse City 0
Normal 7, Florence 3
Washington 2, Joliet 1
Lake Erie 4, Traverse City 3
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.
Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
