Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 35 27 .565 — Joliet 35 27 .565 — Schaumburg 34 27 .557 ½ Washington 33 29 .532 2 Traverse City 30 31 .492 4½ Windy City 23 38 .377 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 32 29 .525 — Florence 31 30 .508 1 Evansville 30 30 .500 1½ Normal 29 30 .492 2 Southern Illinois 27 30 .474 3 Gateway 26 37 .413 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg 6, Windy City 5

Lake Erie 8, Traverse City 0

Normal 7, Florence 3

Advertisement

Washington 2, Joliet 1

Lake Erie 4, Traverse City 3

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.