Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 35 27 .565 — Joliet 35 27 .565 — Schaumburg 34 28 .548 1 Washington 33 29 .532 2 Traverse City 30 31 .492 4½ Windy City 24 38 .387 11 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 32 30 .516 — Florence 31 30 .508 ½ Evansville 30 31 .492 1½ Normal 29 30 .492 1½ Southern Illinois 28 30 .483 2 Gateway 27 37 .422 6

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 6, Schaumburg 3

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

