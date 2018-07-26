Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 26, 2018 7:03 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 35 27 .565
Joliet 35 27 .565
Schaumburg 34 28 .548 1
Washington 33 29 .532 2
Traverse City 30 31 .492
Windy City 24 38 .387 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 32 30 .516
Florence 31 30 .508 ½
Evansville 30 31 .492
Normal 29 30 .492
Southern Illinois 28 30 .483 2
Gateway 27 37 .422 6

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 6, Schaumburg 3

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

