Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 36 27 .571 — Lake Erie 35 28 .556 1 Schaumburg 34 29 .540 2 Washington 33 30 .524 3 Traverse City 31 31 .500 4½ Windy City 25 38 .397 11 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 32 30 .516 — Florence 31 31 .500 1 Normal 30 30 .500 1 Evansville 30 31 .492 1½ Southern Illinois 28 30 .483 2 Gateway 27 37 .422 6

Thursday’s Games

Windy City 6, Schaumburg 3

Normal 4, Florence 3

Joliet 4, Washington 1

Traverse City 4, Lake Erie 1

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Gateway 8, Evansville 3

Windy City 3, Schaumburg 0

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

