Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|Lake Erie
|35
|28
|.556
|1
|Schaumburg
|34
|29
|.540
|2
|Washington
|33
|30
|.524
|3
|Traverse City
|31
|31
|.500
|4½
|Windy City
|25
|38
|.397
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|32
|31
|.508
|—
|Florence
|31
|31
|.500
|½
|Normal
|30
|30
|.500
|½
|Southern Illinois
|29
|30
|.492
|1
|Evansville
|30
|32
|.484
|1½
|Gateway
|28
|37
|.431
|5
___
Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
