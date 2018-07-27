Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 36 27 .571 — Lake Erie 36 28 .563 ½ Schaumburg 34 29 .540 2 Washington 34 30 .531 2½ Traverse City 31 32 .492 5 Windy City 25 39 .391 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 33 31 .516 — Florence 31 31 .500 1 Normal 30 30 .500 1 Southern Illinois 29 30 .492 1½ Evansville 30 33 .476 2½ Gateway 28 37 .431 5½

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 7, Traverse City 6

Lake Erie 5, Windy City 3

River City 4, Evansville 3

Advertisement

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg 6, Joliet 5

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.