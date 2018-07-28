Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

July 28, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Erie 36 28 .563
Joliet 36 28 .563
Schaumburg 35 29 .547 1
Washington 34 30 .531 2
Traverse City 31 32 .492
Windy City 25 39 .391 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 33 31 .516
Normal 31 30 .508 ½
Southern Illinois 30 30 .500 1
Florence 31 32 .492
Evansville 30 33 .476
Gateway 28 38 .424 6

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 7, Traverse City 6

Lake Erie 5, Windy City 3

River City 4, Evansville 3

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Florence at Southern Illinois, cancelled

Normal 11, Gateway 6

Schaumburg 6, Joliet 5

Southern Illinois 4, Florence 3

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington