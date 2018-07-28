Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Lake Erie 36 28 .563 — Joliet 36 28 .563 — Schaumburg 35 29 .547 1 Washington 34 30 .531 2 Traverse City 31 32 .492 4½ Windy City 25 39 .391 11 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 33 31 .516 — Normal 31 30 .508 ½ Southern Illinois 30 30 .500 1 Florence 31 32 .492 1½ Evansville 30 33 .476 2½ Gateway 28 38 .424 6

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 7, Traverse City 6

Lake Erie 5, Windy City 3

River City 4, Evansville 3

Florence at Southern Illinois, cancelled

Normal 11, Gateway 6

Schaumburg 6, Joliet 5

Southern Illinois 4, Florence 3

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

