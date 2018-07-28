Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|36
|28
|.563
|—
|Lake Erie
|36
|28
|.563
|—
|Schaumburg
|35
|29
|.547
|1
|Washington
|34
|30
|.531
|2
|Traverse City
|31
|32
|.492
|4½
|Windy City
|25
|39
|.391
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|33
|31
|.516
|—
|Normal
|31
|30
|.508
|½
|Southern Illinois
|30
|30
|.500
|1
|Florence
|31
|32
|.492
|1½
|Evansville
|30
|33
|.476
|2½
|Gateway
|28
|38
|.424
|6
___
Windy City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Florence 2, Southern Illinois 1
Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
