Frontier League

July 28, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 36 28 .563
Lake Erie 36 29 .554 ½
Schaumburg 35 29 .547 1
Washington 34 30 .531 2
Traverse City 31 32 .492
Windy City 26 39 .400 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 33 31 .516
Normal 31 30 .508 ½
Florence 32 32 .500 1
Southern Illinois 30 31 .492
Evansville 30 33 .476
Gateway 28 38 .424 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Windy City 4, Lake Erie 2

Florence 2, Southern Illinois 1

Joliet 7, Schaumburg 3

Washington 9, Traverse City 4

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

