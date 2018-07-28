Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

July 28, 2018 11:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 37 28 .569
Lake Erie 36 29 .554 1
Washington 35 30 .538 2
Schaumburg 35 30 .538 2
Traverse City 31 33 .484
Windy City 26 39 .400 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 33 32 .508
Normal 31 30 .508
Florence 32 32 .500 ½
Southern Illinois 30 31 .492 1
Evansville 31 33 .484
Gateway 28 38 .424

___

Saturday’s Games

Windy City 4, Lake Erie 2

Florence 2, Southern Illinois 1

Joliet 7, Schaumburg 3

Washington 9, Traverse City 4

Evansville 3, River City 2

Normal 7, Gateway 0

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

