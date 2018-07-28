Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|37
|28
|.569
|—
|Lake Erie
|36
|29
|.554
|1
|Washington
|35
|30
|.538
|2
|Schaumburg
|35
|30
|.538
|2
|Traverse City
|31
|33
|.484
|5½
|Windy City
|26
|39
|.400
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|33
|32
|.508
|—
|Normal
|31
|30
|.508
|—
|Florence
|32
|32
|.500
|½
|Southern Illinois
|30
|31
|.492
|1
|Evansville
|31
|33
|.484
|1½
|Gateway
|28
|38
|.424
|5½
___
Windy City 4, Lake Erie 2
Florence 2, Southern Illinois 1
Joliet 7, Schaumburg 3
Washington 9, Traverse City 4
Evansville 3, River City 2
Normal 7, Gateway 0
Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:35 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Evansville at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
