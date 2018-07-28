Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 37 28 .569 — Lake Erie 36 29 .554 1 Washington 35 30 .538 2 Schaumburg 35 30 .538 2 Traverse City 31 33 .484 5½ Windy City 26 39 .400 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 32 30 .516 — River City 33 32 .508 ½ Florence 32 32 .500 1 Southern Illinois 30 31 .492 1½ Evansville 31 33 .484 2 Gateway 28 39 .418 6½

___

Saturday’s Games

Windy City 4, Lake Erie 2

Florence 2, Southern Illinois 1

Joliet 7, Schaumburg 3

Washington 9, Traverse City 4

Evansville 3, River City 2

Normal 7, Gateway 0

Florence 1, Southern Illinois 0

Sunday’s Games

Schaumburg at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

