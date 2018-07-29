Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|38
|28
|.576
|—
|Washington
|36
|30
|.545
|2
|Lake Erie
|36
|30
|.545
|2
|Schaumburg
|35
|31
|.530
|3
|Traverse City
|31
|34
|.477
|6½
|Windy City
|27
|39
|.409
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Normal
|32
|30
|.516
|—
|River City
|33
|32
|.508
|½
|Florence
|33
|33
|.500
|1
|Southern Illinois
|31
|32
|.492
|1½
|Evansville
|31
|33
|.484
|2
|Gateway
|28
|39
|.418
|6½
___
Joliet 5, Schaumburg 3
Windy City 6, Lake Erie 4
Washington 7, Traverse City 3
Southern Illinois 5, Florence 1
Evansville at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Windy City at River City, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.
Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
Windy City at River City, 8:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.