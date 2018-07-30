Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 38 28 .576 — Washington 36 30 .545 2 Lake Erie 36 30 .545 2 Schaumburg 35 31 .530 3 Traverse City 31 34 .477 6½ Windy City 27 39 .409 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Normal 33 30 .524 — River City 34 32 .515 ½ Florence 33 33 .500 1½ Southern Illinois 31 32 .492 2 Evansville 31 34 .477 3 Gateway 28 40 .412 7½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 8:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

