The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Frost hires former Husker coach Brown for off-field role

July 18, 2018 2:50 pm
 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has hired former assistant coach Ron Brown to help players off the field.

Coach Scott Frost announced Brown’s hiring Wednesday in a non-coaching role as director of player development. Brown will mentor football players, work with the athletic department’s university’s Life Skills program and aid community outreach. Brown served as an assistant from 1987 through 2003 and again from 2008 to through 2014. Frost quarterbacked the team in the 1996 and 1997 seasons.

Brown was associate head coach at Liberty University for the past three seasons, working for another former Nebraska quarterback, head coach Turner Gill.

Brown spent 2004 through 2007 as Nebraska state director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Brown has a bachelor’s from Brown University and a master’s from Columbia University.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

