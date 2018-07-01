Galaxy-Earthquakes, Sums

Los Angeles 3 0—3 San Jose 2 1—3

First half_1, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 7 (Pontius), 1st minute. 2, San Jose, Wondolowski, 5, 15th. 3, Los Angeles, Alessandrini, 3, 20th. 4, Los Angeles, Ibrahimovic, 8, 25th. 5, San Jose, Qazaishvili, 4, 39th.

Second half_6, San Jose, Wondolowski, 6 (penalty kick), 69th.

Goalies_Los Angeles, David Bingham; San Jose, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Ockford, San Jose, 48th; Jamieson IV, Los Angeles, 78th; Alessandrini, Los Angeles, 82nd; Ibrahimovic, Los Angeles, 90th.

Referee_Jose Carlos Rivero. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jeff Hosking. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

A_50,743 (50,743)

Lineups

Los Angeles_David Bingham; Michael Ciani, Ashley Cole, Dave Romney, Jorgen Skjelvik; Perry Kitchen, Joao Pedro (Adis Husidic, 67th), Chris Pontius (Ariel Lassiter, 88th); Romain Alessandrini (Sheanon Williams, 84th), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Bradford Jamieson IV.

San Jose_Andrew Tarbell; Francois Affolter (Yefferson Quintana, 45th), Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima (Shea Salinas, 79th), Jimmy Ockford; Fatai Alashe (Jackson Yueill, 91st), Kevin Partida, Valeri Qazaishvili; Magnus Eriksson, Danny Hoesen, Chris Wondolowski.

