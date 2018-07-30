Listen Live Sports

Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t play in MLS All-Star Game

July 30, 2018 4:10 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not play in the Major League Soccer All-Star Game on Wednesday in Atlanta.

The Galaxy announced that Ibrahimovic will miss the game against Juventus because of a heavy slate of league games and the travel involved.

“I am disappointed to miss the 2018 All-Star game against Juventus, one of my former clubs,” Ibrahimovic said in a statement released by the club. “I want to thank the fans for voting me to the team. My main focus is to score goals and help the LA Galaxy to the playoffs.”

Ibrahimovic has scored 15 goals and had six assists since joining the Galaxy in the spring.

MLS rules will require him to miss LA’s first game immediately following the All-Star Game, a match Saturday against Colorado.

