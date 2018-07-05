Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gallo, Guzman lead Rangers to win over Tigers

July 5, 2018 11:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman homered as the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 7-5 Thursday night.

Yovani Gallardo (3-0) got the win, giving up four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two while winning his third straight start.

Keone Kela allowed a run in the ninth before finishing off his 21st save as Texas snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matthew Boyd allowed a season-high seven runs and seven hits in four innings. He is 0-3 with a 10.59 ERA in his last four starts.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Detroit lost is third straight and dropped to 2-14 since June 17.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Gallo became one of the few players to clear Comerica Park’s right-field stands with a home run.

Nomar Mazara made it 3-0 with an RBI grounder in the third, and Tigers third baseman Ronny Rodriguez misplayed Adrian Beltre’s grounder to allow a fourth run to score.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s fourth-inning RBI single off the glove of Tigers second baseman Niko Goodrum extended the Rangers’ lead to 5-0 on the final pitch before a 29-minute rain delay. On Boyd’s fifth pitch after play resumed, Guzman hit a two-run homer to put Texas ahead by seven.

The Tigers made it 7-3 in the bottom of the fourth on RBI singles by John Hicks, Jim Adduci and Rodriguez, but Gallardo got Jose Iglesias to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Goodrum homered in the sixth to make it 7-4.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Rodriguez started the ninth with an infield single and Iglesias reached on an error by third baseman Jurickson Profar. Victor Reyes followed with an RBI single to make it 7-5, but pinch-hitter Jeimer Candelario bounced into a force at second.

Kela struck out Nicholas Castellanos and retired Goodrum to end the game.

The game started 15 minutes late due to a brief rain shower.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Chris Martin (groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Ricardo Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. . LHP Martin Perez (elbow) was scheduled to make his third rehab start for Round Rock on Thursday. Perez has not pitched for the Rangers this season after elbow surgery.

Tigers: Manager Ron Gardenhire, who left Wednesday’s game in Chicago with heat exhaustion, stayed in the clubhouse Thursday while bench coach Steve Liddle managed. . RHP Drew VerHagen (broken nose) is expected to make one more rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo before rejoining the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Bartolo Colon (5-5, 4.76) will try to break a tie with Dennis Martinez for most wins by a pitcher born in Latin America when he starts against the Tigers on Friday. Colon is the last active major-league player to have played at Tiger Stadium, which closed in 1999. Jordan Zimmermann (3-0, 3.91) is scheduled to start for Detroit.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington