Garth Brooks to play Notre Dame Stadium’s 1st music concert

July 9, 2018 3:05 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Fighting Irish and country music will come together on the gridiron, with Garth Brooks announcing plans to play the first-ever music concert at Notre Dame’s football stadium.

The country superstar joined famed former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz during a press conference Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brooks says a date hasn’t been set because organizers are waiting on the football team’s schedule to be finalized.

Holtz joked that fans wouldn’t always leave the stadium happy when he was coaching. But he says “they will definitely be happy when they leave the stadium after Garth Brooks.”

Brooks says he can’t wait to introduce his fans to Notre Dame, hinting the Indiana school was the first of more touring announcements to come.

Brooks wrapped up a major three-year tour last year.

