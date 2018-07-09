Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
German showjumping great Hans Guenther Winkler dies at 91

July 9, 2018 5:26 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Hans Guenther Winkler, a German showjumping great who won five Olympic gold medals, has died. He was 91.

The German Equestrian Federation confirmed Winkler died early Monday in the western town of Warendorf.

After taking gold at the 1954 and 1955 World Championships, Winkler and his mare Halla cemented their fame with a memorable performance at the 1956 Olympic equestrian events in Stockholm.

Despite intense pain from a pulled muscle, Winkler remained in the saddle and Halla carried him to a flawless second round, ensuring their first Olympic gold.

Four more followed, as well as a silver and bronze, before Winkler retired in 1986.

His fourth wife, American Debby Winkler, died in a riding accident in 2011.

Winkler is survived by a daughter and son from an earlier marriage.

The Associated Press

