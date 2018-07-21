Giants 5, Athletics 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .281 Hanson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .278 McCutchen rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .262 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .291 Posey c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .287 Sandoval 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .256 Jones 3b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .250 Hundley dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247 Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Totals 33 5 8 5 1 10

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .282 Davis dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .249 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Canha lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .258 Fowler cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Totals 30 1 4 1 1 6

San Francisco 000 110 120—5 8 0 Oakland 010 000 000—1 4 0

LOB_San Francisco 4, Oakland 6. 2B_McCutchen (23), Sandoval (8), Semien (21), Piscotty (25), Davis (20). HR_Jones (1), off Jackson; Sandoval (9), off Jackson. RBIs_McCutchen (41), Crawford (40), Posey (32), Sandoval (36), Jones (1), Canha (39). SF_McCutchen, Canha. S_Hanson.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Hernandez); Oakland 3 (Davis 2, Lucroy). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 6; Oakland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Crawford, Olson, Piscotty.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, W, 5-1 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 5 93 2.72 Moronta, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.90 Melancon 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 2.25 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.03 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson, L, 1-2 6 1-3 4 3 3 1 6 93 2.93 Petit 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 16 3.43 Buchter 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 1.83 Pagan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.51 Bleich 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 54.00 Wendelken 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 1-0, Buchter 1-1, Pagan 1-0, Wendelken 1-0. HBP_Rodriguez 2 (Chapman,Olson).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:47. A_45,606 (46,765).

