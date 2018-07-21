Giants 5, Athletics 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Hanson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|McCutchen rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Sandoval 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Jones 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Hundley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|1
|10
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Fowler cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|San Francisco
|000
|110
|120—5
|8
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
LOB_San Francisco 4, Oakland 6. 2B_McCutchen (23), Sandoval (8), Semien (21), Piscotty (25), Davis (20). HR_Jones (1), off Jackson; Sandoval (9), off Jackson. RBIs_McCutchen (41), Crawford (40), Posey (32), Sandoval (36), Jones (1), Canha (39). SF_McCutchen, Canha. S_Hanson.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Hernandez); Oakland 3 (Davis 2, Lucroy). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 6; Oakland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Crawford, Olson, Piscotty.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 5-1
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|93
|2.72
|Moronta, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.90
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.25
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.03
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, L, 1-2
|6
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|93
|2.93
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|16
|3.43
|Buchter
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.83
|Pagan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.51
|Bleich
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|54.00
|Wendelken
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 1-0, Buchter 1-1, Pagan 1-0, Wendelken 1-0. HBP_Rodriguez 2 (Chapman,Olson).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:47. A_45,606 (46,765).
