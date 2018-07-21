Giants 5, Athletics 1

San Francisco Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Duggar cf 4 1 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 Hanson 2b 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 0 McCtchn rf 3 1 1 1 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 1 1 K.Davis dh 4 1 1 0 Posey c 4 0 1 1 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Sndoval 1b 3 1 2 1 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Jones 3b 4 1 1 1 Canha lf 3 0 0 1 Hundley dh 4 0 0 0 Du.Fwlr cf 3 0 1 0 G.Hrnan lf 4 1 1 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 30 1 4 1

San Francisco 000 110 120—5 Oakland 010 000 000—1

LOB_San Francisco 4, Oakland 6. 2B_McCutchen (23), Sandoval (8), Semien (21), Piscotty (25), K.Davis (20). HR_Sandoval (9), R.Jones (1). SF_McCutchen (6), Canha (2). S_Hanson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Rodriguez W,5-1 6 1-3 3 1 1 0 5 Moronta H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Melancon 1 1 0 0 1 0 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Oakland Jackson L,1-2 6 1-3 4 3 3 1 6 Petit 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 Buchter 0 1 0 0 0 0 Pagan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bleich 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Wendelken 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Rodriguez (Chapman), by Rodriguez (Olson).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Brian Knight; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:47. A_45,606 (46,765).

