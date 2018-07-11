Listen Live Sports

Giants 5, Cubs 4

July 11, 2018 8:30 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Zobrist rf-lf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Heyward cf 6 2 3 1 1 1 .284
Bryant 3b-rf 5 1 1 2 2 2 .279
Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 1 2 .236
Baez 2b 6 1 1 1 0 2 .289
Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .247
Farrell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Contreras ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Russell ss 5 0 1 0 1 1 .278
Caratini c 6 0 2 0 0 2 .275
Norwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montgomery p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .111
a-Almora ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .317
Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
c-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
La Stella 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Totals 50 4 11 4 6 16
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud 3b 7 1 2 1 0 1 .250
Belt 1b 5 1 0 0 2 0 .297
McCutchen rf 5 1 2 0 1 1 .261
Posey c 7 0 3 1 0 2 .282
Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 1 1 .295
Hernandez lf 6 1 2 2 0 0 .277
Duggar cf 6 0 1 1 0 3 .235
Hanson 2b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .278
Cueto p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .040
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Pence ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Slater ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Sandoval ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258
Rodriguez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .067
Totals 51 5 14 5 6 9
Chicago 001 020 100 000 0—4 11 2
San Francisco 400 000 000 000 1—5 14 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Montgomery in the 6th. b-singled for Moronta in the 6th. c-grounded out for Rosario in the 7th. d-walked for Melancon in the 8th. e-walked for Smith in the 10th. f-struck out for Morrow in the 12th.

E_Zobrist (1), Strop (1). LOB_Chicago 14, San Francisco 15. 2B_d’Arnaud (1), Hernandez (10). HR_Heyward (6), off Cueto; Bryant (10), off Cueto; Baez (18), off Watson; d’Arnaud (1), off Montgomery. RBIs_Heyward (39), Bryant 2 (38), Baez (66), d’Arnaud (1), Posey (28), Hernandez 2 (29), Duggar (1). CS_Posey (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Zobrist 2, Rizzo 2, Baez); San Francisco 6 (d’Arnaud 2, Belt, Hernandez, Duggar 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Hernandez, McCutchen. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Chicago 1 (Russell, Baez, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 5 8 4 4 1 1 84 3.91
Rosario 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 1.38
Strop 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.41
Wilson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 2.87
Farrell 2 0 0 0 3 2 39 3.86
Morrow 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.57
Norwood, L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 35 5.40
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto 5 6 3 3 3 7 86 2.36
Blach, H, 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 19 4.54
Moronta, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.80
Watson, BS, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 1.67
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.57
Smith 2 1 0 0 0 1 30 0.95
Rodriguez, W, 4-1 3 0 0 0 2 3 42 2.89

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-0. HBP_Cueto (Zobrist), Strop (McCutchen). WP_Cueto.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_4:30. A_41,099 (41,915).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

