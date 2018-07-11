Giants 5, Cubs 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zobrist rf-lf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Heyward cf 6 2 3 1 1 1 .284 Bryant 3b-rf 5 1 1 2 2 2 .279 Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 1 2 .236 Baez 2b 6 1 1 1 0 2 .289 Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .247 Farrell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Contreras ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Russell ss 5 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Caratini c 6 0 2 0 0 2 .275 Norwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Montgomery p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .111 a-Almora ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .317 Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 c-Happ ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 La Stella 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Totals 50 4 11 4 6 16

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud 3b 7 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Belt 1b 5 1 0 0 2 0 .297 McCutchen rf 5 1 2 0 1 1 .261 Posey c 7 0 3 1 0 2 .282 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 1 1 .295 Hernandez lf 6 1 2 2 0 0 .277 Duggar cf 6 0 1 1 0 3 .235 Hanson 2b 6 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Cueto p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .040 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Pence ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Slater ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Sandoval ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Rodriguez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Totals 51 5 14 5 6 9

Chicago 001 020 100 000 0—4 11 2 San Francisco 400 000 000 000 1—5 14 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Montgomery in the 6th. b-singled for Moronta in the 6th. c-grounded out for Rosario in the 7th. d-walked for Melancon in the 8th. e-walked for Smith in the 10th. f-struck out for Morrow in the 12th.

E_Zobrist (1), Strop (1). LOB_Chicago 14, San Francisco 15. 2B_d’Arnaud (1), Hernandez (10). HR_Heyward (6), off Cueto; Bryant (10), off Cueto; Baez (18), off Watson; d’Arnaud (1), off Montgomery. RBIs_Heyward (39), Bryant 2 (38), Baez (66), d’Arnaud (1), Posey (28), Hernandez 2 (29), Duggar (1). CS_Posey (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Zobrist 2, Rizzo 2, Baez); San Francisco 6 (d’Arnaud 2, Belt, Hernandez, Duggar 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Hernandez, McCutchen. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Chicago 1 (Russell, Baez, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 5 8 4 4 1 1 84 3.91 Rosario 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 1.38 Strop 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.41 Wilson 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 2.87 Farrell 2 0 0 0 3 2 39 3.86 Morrow 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.57 Norwood, L, 0-1 1 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 35 5.40 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto 5 6 3 3 3 7 86 2.36 Blach, H, 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 19 4.54 Moronta, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.80 Watson, BS, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 1.67 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.57 Smith 2 1 0 0 0 1 30 0.95 Rodriguez, W, 4-1 3 0 0 0 2 3 42 2.89

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-0. HBP_Cueto (Zobrist), Strop (McCutchen). WP_Cueto.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_4:30. A_41,099 (41,915).

