Giants 5, Cubs 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zobrist rf-lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Heyward cf
|6
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Bryant 3b-rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.279
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Baez 2b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Farrell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Contreras ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Russell ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Caratini c
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Norwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Montgomery p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|a-Almora ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Rosario p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|La Stella 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Totals
|50
|4
|11
|4
|6
|16
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud 3b
|7
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.297
|McCutchen rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Posey c
|7
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Hernandez lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Duggar cf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.235
|Hanson 2b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Cueto p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.040
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Pence ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Slater ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Sandoval ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Rodriguez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Totals
|51
|5
|14
|5
|6
|9
|Chicago
|001
|020
|100
|000
|0—4
|11
|2
|San Francisco
|400
|000
|000
|000
|1—5
|14
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Montgomery in the 6th. b-singled for Moronta in the 6th. c-grounded out for Rosario in the 7th. d-walked for Melancon in the 8th. e-walked for Smith in the 10th. f-struck out for Morrow in the 12th.
E_Zobrist (1), Strop (1). LOB_Chicago 14, San Francisco 15. 2B_d’Arnaud (1), Hernandez (10). HR_Heyward (6), off Cueto; Bryant (10), off Cueto; Baez (18), off Watson; d’Arnaud (1), off Montgomery. RBIs_Heyward (39), Bryant 2 (38), Baez (66), d’Arnaud (1), Posey (28), Hernandez 2 (29), Duggar (1). CS_Posey (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Zobrist 2, Rizzo 2, Baez); San Francisco 6 (d’Arnaud 2, Belt, Hernandez, Duggar 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; San Francisco 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Hernandez, McCutchen. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Chicago 1 (Russell, Baez, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|8
|4
|4
|1
|1
|84
|3.91
|Rosario
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.38
|Strop
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.41
|Wilson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.87
|Farrell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|39
|3.86
|Morrow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.57
|Norwood, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|35
|5.40
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|5
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|86
|2.36
|Blach, H, 3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.54
|Moronta, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.80
|Watson, BS, 2-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|1.67
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.57
|Smith
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|0.95
|Rodriguez, W, 4-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|42
|2.89
Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-0. HBP_Cueto (Zobrist), Strop (McCutchen). WP_Cueto.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_4:30. A_41,099 (41,915).
