Giants 5, Padres 3

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Posey c
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Crawford ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Slater 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|d’Arnaud 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.282
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Hernandez lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Holland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Tomlinson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|44
|5
|11
|5
|3
|9
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Myers lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.280
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.232
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Villanueva 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Pirela 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strahm p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Hedges c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|a-Spangenberg ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Asuaje 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|44
|3
|9
|3
|2
|15
|San Francisco
|030
|000
|000
|002—5
|11
|1
|San Diego
|000
|110
|010
|000—3
|9
|1
a-out on sacrifice bunt for Lauer in the 5th. b-lined out for Castillo in the 7th. c-popped out for Melancon in the 9th. d-flied out for Watson in the 11th.
E_Hernandez (4), Yates (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, San Diego 9. 2B_Villanueva (12), Pirela (21), Hedges (7). HR_d’Arnaud (3), off Lauer; Hernandez (13), off Strahm; Renfroe (8), off Holland. RBIs_Posey (37), d’Arnaud 3 (7), Hernandez (32), Margot (28), Renfroe (27), Villanueva (44). SB_Slater (4), Duggar (2), Hosmer (5). SF_Margot. S_Spangenberg.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Slater, Holland); San Diego 7 (Renfroe, Villanueva, Galvis 3, Asuaje 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 9; San Diego 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Hedges. GIDP_Posey.
DP_San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Hosmer).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|75
|3.90
|Moronta, H, 9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|1.69
|Melancon, BS, 4-5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.66
|Black
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.12
|Watson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.11
|Dyson
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.92
|Smith, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15
|1.35
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|3
|101
|5.30
|Castillo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|2.35
|Stammen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.58
|Yates
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.52
|Strahm, L, 2-3
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|42
|2.50
Holland pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 1-0, Smith 2-0. HBP_Yates (McCutchen), Strahm (Slater).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_4:01. A_31,725 (42,445).
