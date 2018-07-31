Giants 5, Padres 3

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen rf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .258 Posey c 6 0 2 1 0 1 .291 Longoria 3b 5 0 1 0 1 1 .247 Crawford ss 6 1 1 0 0 2 .283 Slater 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .304 d’Arnaud 2b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .282 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Pence ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duggar cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Hernandez lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .059 Tomlinson 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .228 Totals 44 5 11 5 3 9

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .250 Myers lf 6 0 0 0 0 4 .280 Renfroe rf 5 1 1 1 1 2 .232 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .251 Villanueva 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .220 Pirela 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strahm p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Galvis ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Hedges c 5 1 2 0 0 2 .237 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091 a-Spangenberg ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Asuaje 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Totals 44 3 9 3 2 15

San Francisco 030 000 000 002—5 11 1 San Diego 000 110 010 000—3 9 1

a-out on sacrifice bunt for Lauer in the 5th. b-lined out for Castillo in the 7th. c-popped out for Melancon in the 9th. d-flied out for Watson in the 11th.

E_Hernandez (4), Yates (1). LOB_San Francisco 8, San Diego 9. 2B_Villanueva (12), Pirela (21), Hedges (7). HR_d’Arnaud (3), off Lauer; Hernandez (13), off Strahm; Renfroe (8), off Holland. RBIs_Posey (37), d’Arnaud 3 (7), Hernandez (32), Margot (28), Renfroe (27), Villanueva (44). SB_Slater (4), Duggar (2), Hosmer (5). SF_Margot. S_Spangenberg.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Slater, Holland); San Diego 7 (Renfroe, Villanueva, Galvis 3, Asuaje 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 9; San Diego 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hedges. GIDP_Posey.

DP_San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Hosmer).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland 5 4 2 2 2 5 75 3.90 Moronta, H, 9 2 1 0 0 0 2 30 1.69 Melancon, BS, 4-5 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 3.66 Black 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 21 3.12 Watson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.11 Dyson 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 2.92 Smith, W, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 15 1.35 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer 5 7 3 3 2 3 101 5.30 Castillo 2 0 0 0 1 0 25 2.35 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.58 Yates 2 1 0 0 0 2 21 1.52 Strahm, L, 2-3 2 3 2 2 0 3 42 2.50

Holland pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 1-0, Smith 2-0. HBP_Yates (McCutchen), Strahm (Slater).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_4:01. A_31,725 (42,445).

