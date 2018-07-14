Giants 7, Athletics 1

|Oakland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|K.Davis lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder lf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hanson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|E.Jcksn p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bmgrner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dull p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud ph-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bleich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Casilla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|29
|7
|8
|5
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000—1
|San Francisco
|000
|101
|50x—7
E_Pinder (5). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 6. 2B_Duggar 2 (3), Posey (19). HR_Pinder (10). SB_Semien (9). CS_McCutchen (4). SF_McCutchen (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Jackson L,1-1
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Dull
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Bleich
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Casilla
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|Bumgarner W,3-3
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Moronta H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dyson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bumgarner pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Dull pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Bleich pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Jackson (Sandoval), by Bleich (Belt). WP_Casilla.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ben May; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:16. A_41,751 (41,915).
