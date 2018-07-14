Giants 7, Athletics 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Lowrie 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Davis lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .238 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Pinder lf-2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .254 Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Jackson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Martini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Dull p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bleich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Casilla p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 1 3 1 3 8

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duggar cf 4 3 2 2 1 1 .286 Belt 1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .294 McCutchen rf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .262 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292 Posey c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .285 Sandoval 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hanson 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .284 Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .056 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-d’Arnaud ph-3b 0 1 0 0 2 0 .250 Totals 29 7 8 5 5 2

Oakland 000 010 000—1 3 1 San Francisco 000 101 50x—7 8 0

a-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. b-walked for Moronta in the 7th.

E_Pinder (5). LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 6. 2B_Duggar 2 (3), Posey (19). HR_Pinder (10), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Pinder (22), Duggar 2 (3), McCutchen (40), Posey 2 (30). SB_Semien (9). CS_McCutchen (4). SF_McCutchen.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Martini 2); San Francisco 3 (Sandoval 2, Bumgarner). RISP_Oakland 0 for 6; San Francisco 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Belt, Hernandez, Crawford. GIDP_Hernandez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson, L, 1-1 6 4 2 2 3 1 98 2.59 Dull 0 2 3 3 1 0 15 6.00 Bleich 0 1 2 2 0 0 4 0.00 Casilla 2 1 0 0 1 1 38 3.16 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, W, 3-3 6 3 1 1 3 5 102 2.90 Moronta, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.76 Dyson 2 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.20

Bumgarner pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Dull pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Bleich pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Bleich 3-2, Casilla 3-3, Moronta 3-0. HBP_Jackson (Sandoval), Bleich (Belt). WP_Casilla.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ben May; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:16. A_41,751 (41,915).

