Giants 7, Athletics 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Lowrie 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Davis lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.238
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Pinder lf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Jackson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Dull p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bleich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Casilla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duggar cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.286
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|McCutchen rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hanson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-d’Arnaud ph-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Totals
|29
|7
|8
|5
|5
|2
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|101
|50x—7
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Jackson in the 7th. b-walked for Moronta in the 7th.
E_Pinder (5). LOB_Oakland 5, San Francisco 6. 2B_Duggar 2 (3), Posey (19). HR_Pinder (10), off Bumgarner. RBIs_Pinder (22), Duggar 2 (3), McCutchen (40), Posey 2 (30). SB_Semien (9). CS_McCutchen (4). SF_McCutchen.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Martini 2); San Francisco 3 (Sandoval 2, Bumgarner). RISP_Oakland 0 for 6; San Francisco 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Belt, Hernandez, Crawford. GIDP_Hernandez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, L, 1-1
|6
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|98
|2.59
|Dull
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|15
|6.00
|Bleich
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Casilla
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|3.16
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, W, 3-3
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|102
|2.90
|Moronta, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.76
|Dyson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.20
Bumgarner pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Dull pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Bleich pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Bleich 3-2, Casilla 3-3, Moronta 3-0. HBP_Jackson (Sandoval), Bleich (Belt). WP_Casilla.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Ben May; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:16. A_41,751 (41,915).
