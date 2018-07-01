Listen Live Sports

Giants 7, Diamondbacks 0

July 1, 2018 1:19 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hanson lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Posey c 5 1 3 0 0 1 .290
McCutchen rf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .266
Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .291
Crawford ss 3 2 1 2 2 1 .313
Sandoval 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .262
Panik 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Hernandez cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .287
Rodriguez p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Blach p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .040
Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 12 7 3 10
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238
Peralta lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .281
Descalso 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .254
Marte ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .245
1-Ahmed pr-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Dyson cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .185
Miller p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 0 7 0 2 9
San Francisco 014 100 010—7 12 1
Arizona 000 000 000—0 7 0

a-struck out for Miller in the 5th. b-lined out for McFarland in the 7th.

1-ran for Marte in the 7th.

E_Crawford (7). LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 7. 2B_Peralta 2 (16). HR_Crawford (10), off Miller; McCutchen (9), off Miller; Panik (4), off Sherfy. RBIs_McCutchen (37), Crawford 2 (38), Sandoval 2 (28), Panik 2 (12). SF_Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Sandoval 2, Rodriguez); Arizona 2 (Marte, Dyson). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 4; Arizona 0 for 3.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, W, 3-1 6 1-3 6 0 0 2 5 102 3.16
Blach 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 4.06
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.55
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miller, L, 0-2 5 9 6 6 1 6 96 11.42
McFarland 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 2.02
Sherfy 2 2 1 1 2 2 37 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Blach 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:51. A_38,117 (48,519).

