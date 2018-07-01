Giants 7, Diamondbacks 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hanson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Posey c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|McCutchen rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.313
|Sandoval 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Panik 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Rodriguez p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Blach p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.040
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|3
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Descalso 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Marte ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|1-Ahmed pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Miller p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|2
|9
|San Francisco
|014
|100
|010—7
|12
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
a-struck out for Miller in the 5th. b-lined out for McFarland in the 7th.
1-ran for Marte in the 7th.
E_Crawford (7). LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 7. 2B_Peralta 2 (16). HR_Crawford (10), off Miller; McCutchen (9), off Miller; Panik (4), off Sherfy. RBIs_McCutchen (37), Crawford 2 (38), Sandoval 2 (28), Panik 2 (12). SF_Panik.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Sandoval 2, Rodriguez); Arizona 2 (Marte, Dyson). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 4; Arizona 0 for 3.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 3-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|102
|3.16
|Blach
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.06
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.55
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 0-2
|5
|9
|6
|6
|1
|6
|96
|11.42
|McFarland
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.02
|Sherfy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|37
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Blach 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:51. A_38,117 (48,519).
