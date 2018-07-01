Giants 9, Diamondbacks 6

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.296
|McCutchen rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.315
|Hundley c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Sandoval 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Hanson 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Slater lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.409
|Panik 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Holland p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pence ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Johnson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|S.Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Jackson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|41
|9
|16
|9
|8
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.191
|Ahmed ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.265
|Walker lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Peralta rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Lamb 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Owings 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|6
|13
|6
|4
|9
|San Francisco
|012
|140
|001—9
|16
|0
|Arizona
|020
|100
|201—6
|13
|0
a-doubled for Gearrin in the 5th. b-popped out for Bracho in the 6th. c-flied out for De La Rosa in the 8th. d-doubled for Watson in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 14, Arizona 10. 2B_Belt (14), Crawford (21), Hundley (7), Holland (1), Pence (4), Jackson (8), Murphy (7), Lamb (6). 3B_Ahmed (3). HR_Goldschmidt (18), off Johnson. RBIs_Belt 2 (39), Crawford (39), Hundley (24), Slater (4), Panik 2 (14), Pence 2 (11), J.Dyson 2 (12), Goldschmidt 2 (44), Murphy (23), Owings (18). SB_Slater (3), J.Dyson 2 (16). SF_Owings. S_Godley.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 7 (Hundley 3, Panik 4); Arizona 7 (Goldschmidt, Walker 2, Peralta, Lamb 3). RISP_San Francisco 8 for 21; Arizona 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Hernandez 2. GIDP_Holland, Hanson, Murphy.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt); Arizona 2 (Murphy, Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Lamb, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland
|3
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|90
|4.36
|Gearrin, W, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.50
|Johnson
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|29
|5.97
|S.Dyson, H, 14
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.29
|Watson, H, 20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.64
|Melancon
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.27
|Smith, S, 2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.11
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, L, 9-6
|4
|9
|7
|7
|5
|5
|89
|5.07
|Bracho
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|38
|1.84
|De La Rosa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|32
|3.04
|Salas
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.72
Godley pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 3-0, Smith 2-0, Bracho 2-2. HBP_Godley (Sandoval). WP_Godley.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:45. A_29,721 (48,519).
