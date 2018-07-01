Giants 9, Diamondbacks 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .284 Belt 1b 3 0 2 2 3 0 .296 McCutchen rf 6 0 0 0 0 3 .261 Crawford ss 5 1 2 1 1 2 .315 Hundley c 5 1 3 1 1 0 .265 Sandoval 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Hanson 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .274 Slater lf 3 1 2 1 2 1 .409 Panik 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .254 Holland p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .069 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Pence ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .212 Johnson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Jackson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 41 9 16 9 8 8

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. J.Dyson cf 4 0 2 2 1 1 .191 Ahmed ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .224 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 2 2 0 .265 Walker lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .208 Peralta rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Murphy c 4 1 2 1 1 1 .257 Lamb 3b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .243 Owings 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .197 Godley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Bracho p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 6 13 6 4 9

San Francisco 012 140 001—9 16 0 Arizona 020 100 201—6 13 0

a-doubled for Gearrin in the 5th. b-popped out for Bracho in the 6th. c-flied out for De La Rosa in the 8th. d-doubled for Watson in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 14, Arizona 10. 2B_Belt (14), Crawford (21), Hundley (7), Holland (1), Pence (4), Jackson (8), Murphy (7), Lamb (6). 3B_Ahmed (3). HR_Goldschmidt (18), off Johnson. RBIs_Belt 2 (39), Crawford (39), Hundley (24), Slater (4), Panik 2 (14), Pence 2 (11), J.Dyson 2 (12), Goldschmidt 2 (44), Murphy (23), Owings (18). SB_Slater (3), J.Dyson 2 (16). SF_Owings. S_Godley.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 7 (Hundley 3, Panik 4); Arizona 7 (Goldschmidt, Walker 2, Peralta, Lamb 3). RISP_San Francisco 8 for 21; Arizona 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hernandez 2. GIDP_Holland, Hanson, Murphy.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Belt); Arizona 2 (Murphy, Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Lamb, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland 3 2-3 7 3 3 4 4 90 4.36 Gearrin, W, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.50 Johnson 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 3 29 5.97 S.Dyson, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 3.29 Watson, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.64 Melancon 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 15 3.27 Smith, S, 2-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.11 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, L, 9-6 4 9 7 7 5 5 89 5.07 Bracho 2 4 1 1 0 2 38 1.84 De La Rosa 2 1 0 0 2 1 32 3.04 Salas 1 2 1 1 1 0 20 3.72

Godley pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gearrin 3-0, Smith 2-0, Bracho 2-2. HBP_Godley (Sandoval). WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:45. A_29,721 (48,519).

