Giants, Redskins make picks in NFL’s supplemental draft

July 11, 2018 3:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Giants have spent a 2019 third-round draft pick on Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal, and Washington has selected Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander in the sixth round Wednesday.

New York will surrender its third-round pick in next April’s draft in Nashville, while the Redskins give up a sixth-rounder.

Both players were ruled academically ineligible for the upcoming college football season and entered the supplemental draft.

Not selected were Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant, Grand Valley State running back Martayveus Carter and Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu.

Beal’s strength is in man coverage, featuring agility and good hands; some scouts projected him as a higher prospect than a third-rounder in the next draft. The Giants need depth in their secondary.

Alexander has good size at 6-foot-3, 196 pounds and is physical. He does his best work against passes in front of him and isn’t shy about defending the run.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

