Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants sign G Zac Kerin, waive OL Ethan Cooper

July 12, 2018 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed guard Zac Kerin and waived first-year offensive lineman Ethan Cooper.

The Giants announced the moves Thursday, less than two weeks before the opening of training camp.

Kerin has played in 14 regular-season games with one start, and one postseason game. He was signed as a rookie free agent by Minnesota in 2014 and spent that season on the Vikings’ practice squad. He appeared in 13 games for Minnesota over the next two seasons. He was signed by Detroit Lions last season and started one game.

Cooper was on the Giants’ practice squad from Oct. 11, 2016 to the end of the season. He did not make the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster last year. He has never played in a regular-season game.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and —http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington