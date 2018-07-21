Giants Training Camp Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-13)

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

LAST YEAR: 2017 was fiasco one year after making playoffs. Opened season with five straight losses. Injuries to WR Odell Beckham Jr. and others, poor play, suspensions and disharmony lowlighted season. It was so bad second-year coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese were fired in early December after QB Eli Manning was benched. Team could not win close ones it won previous season in ending four-year playoff drought.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS : GM Dave Gettleman, coach Pat Shurmur, defensive coordinator James Bettcher (and 3-4 defense), No. 2 overall draft pick RB Saquon Barkley, OT Nate Solder, LB Alex Ogletree, LB Kareem Martin, G Will Hernandez, and P Riley Dixon.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: DE Jason Pierre-Paul, WR Brandon Marshall, LB Jonathan Casillas, LB Devon Kennard, CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, G Justin Pugh, C Weston Richburg, RB Shane Vereen, P Brad Wing.

CAMP NEEDS: After winning three games, much needs to be fixed. All eyes will be on Barkley, who can be game breaker, and Beckham, who is coming off broken ankle. Giants believe 37-year-old Manning still has gas in tank and can run Shurmur’s offense, which was very successful in Minnesota. Will additions of Solder and Hernandez and switch of Ereck Flowers to RT fix bad O-line? Defense has talent with DE Olivier Vernon, S Landon Collins, DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison, LBs Martin and Ogletree, and CB Janoris Jenkins. Will 3-4 bring out the best?

EXPECTATIONS: Teams generally improve with new coaching staff. That said, Giants have long way to go. Much depends on how quickly they pick up new systems. Staying healthy and happy this year will help. If Barkley lives up to expectations, Beckham bounces back, and defense clicks, Giants can make playoffs. It’s long shot, but don’t forget this franchise won 11 games in 2016.

