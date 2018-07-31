Golf Glance

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PGA TOURS

WORLD GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS-BRIDGESTONE INVITATIONAL

Site: Akron, Ohio.

Course: Firestone CC (South). Yardage: 7,400. Par: 70.

Purse: $10 million. Winner’s share: $1.7 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, noon-1:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.

Last WGC: Bubba Watson won the Dell Match Play.

Notes: Tiger Woods narrowly qualified for the tournament by moving to No. 50 in the world. He is an eight-time winner, and his last victory was five years ago at Firestone when he won by seven shots. … This is the final year of the tournament at Firestone. The World Golf Championship will be folded into a PGA Tour event next year in Memphis, Tenn., and be the WGC-FedEx Invitational. … Firestone previously hosted the World Series of Golf dating to 1962, when it began as a four-man exhibition. … Woods won seven out of 10 times at Firestone through 2009. Since then, eight players have won the last eight years. … Sergio Garcia, No. 22 in the world, is No. 132 in the FedEx Cup standings. This event, in effect, gives him a free start to gain on points. … Excluding the opposite-field events, Michael Kim is the only PGA Tour winner this season who is not in the field because the John Deere Classic’s field was not strong enough to qualify. … Francesco Molinari’s victory in the British Open made him the 20th player to win a major and a World Golf Championship.

Next WGC: HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Oct. 25-28.

Online: www.pgatour.com and www.europeantour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

RICOH WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN

Site: Lytham St. Annes, England.

Course: Royal Lytham & St. Annes. Yardage: 6,585. Par: 72.

Purse: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $487,500.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: I.K. Kim.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Last week: Ariya Jutanugarn won the Ladies Scottish Open.

Notes: Jutanugarn becomes the first player to cross $2 million in LPGA earnings this year, and she returned to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking, replacing Inbee Park. She last was No. 1 for two weeks in June 2017. … Jutanugarn leads every major statistical category on the LPGA Tour, including most birdies. … Lexi Thompson is skipping the major to take time off for her mental and emotional state. She plans to return at the next LPGA event to defend her title in the Indy Women in Tech Championship. … This is the fifth time the Women’s British Open has been held at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. The first time was in 1998, won by Sherri Steinhauer, before the LPGA Tour designated it as a major. … Catriona Matthew of Scotland won the last time it was held at Royal Lytham. She was awarded an honorary membership this week. … Jutanugarn is now 9-2 when she has at least a share of the 54-hole lead on the LPGA Tour. … Tiffany John was among 17 players who qualified for the Women’s British Open on Monday. Paula Creamer is the first alternate after failing to advance from a seven-for-six playoff at St. Annes Links.

Next tournament: Indy Women in Tech Championship on Aug. 16-19.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR

BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Reno, Nev.

Course: Montreaux Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,472. Par: 72.

Purse: $3.4 million. Winner’s share: $612,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Chris Stroud.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Last week: Dustin Johnson won the RBC Canadian Open.

Notes: The tournament uses the modified Stableford scoring format, with 8 points for an albatross, 5 points for an eagle, 2 points for a birdie and zero points for a par. One point is subtracted for a bogey, and 3 points are subtracted for a double bogey or worse. … The winner earns a spot in the PGA Championship if he is not already eligible. … Vaughn Taylor is the only back-to-back winner since the tournament began in 1999. … David Duval is playing on a sponsor’s exemption, giving the field six former major champions. The others are Retief Goosen, Geoff Ogilvy, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Mike Weir. … Norman Xiong is playing on a sponsor’s exemption. He has missed the cut in his other three PGA Tour starts since turning pro.

Next week: PGA Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

3M CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Blaine, Minn.

Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,114. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.

Television: Friday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Paul Goydos.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.

Last week: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Senior British Open.

Notes: Jimenez became the fourth multiple winner on the PGA Tour Champions this year with his victory in the Senior British Open. Both of the Spaniard’s victories were majors. … This marked the seventh straight year that a player has won multiple majors on the senior circuit. … This is the final year of the 3M Championship. It will become a PGA Tour next year in early July. … Scott McCarron is the only player to win a regular PGA Tour Champions event this year without breaking 70 in the first round. He shot 70 at the American Family Insurance Open. … Kenny Perry is the only back-to-back winner of the 3M Championship. … The top four players on the money list — Jerry Kelly, Jimenez, David Toms and Bernharnd Langer — are separated by $214,480. … Langer failed to win a senior major for the first time since 2013.

Next tournament: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on Aug. 17-19.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

WEB.COM TOUR

DIGITAL ALLY OPEN

Site: Overland Park, Kan.

Course: Nicklaus GC at LionsGate. Yardage: 7,251. Par: 72.

Purse: $675,000. Winner’s share: $121,500.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Marty Dou.

Money leader: Sungjae Im.

Last week: Martin Trainer won the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Next week: Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

FIJI INTERNATIONAL

Site: Natadola, Fiji.

Course: Natadola Bay Championship GC. Yardage: 7,190. Par: 72.

Purse: A$1.25 million. Winner’s share: A$208,333.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jason Norris.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Last week: Richard McEvoy won the Porsche European Open.

Next week: European Golf Team Championships.

Online: www.europeantour.com and www.asiantour.com and www.pga.org.au

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Challenge Tour: Swedish Challenge, Katrineholms GC, Katrineholm, Sweden. Defending champion: Estanislao Goya. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Mackenzie Tour: Syncrude Oil Country Championship, Edmonton Petroleum Golf & CC, Edmonton, Alberta. Defending champion: Patrick Newcomb. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Bupa Match Play, Iberostar Playa Paraiso GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

PGA Tour China: Yantai Championship, Yantai Nanshan Mashanzai GC, Shandong, China. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Sunshine Tour: Sun Royal Spa Swazi Challenge, Royal Swazi Spa CC, Mbabane, Swaziland. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Staysure Tour: PGA Seniors Championship, The London GC, Kent, England. Defending champion: Peter Fowler. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

Western Golf Association: Western Amateur, Sunset Ridge CC, Northfield, Ill. Defending champion: Norman Xiong. Online: www.thewesternamateur.com

WOMEN

Japan LPGA: Hokkaido Meiji Cup, Sapporo International CC (Shimamatsu), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Haruka Morita-WanyaoLu. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

