Golf Glance

A MILITARY TRIBUTE AT THE GREENBRIER

Site: White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Course: The Greenbrier (The Old White TPC). Yardage: 7,286. Par: 70.

Purse: $7.3 million. Winner’s share: $1,314,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele.

Last week: Francesco Molinari won the Quicken Loans National.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Notes: The tournament changed its name to reflect a military theme. … This will be the last time the tournament is held in the summer. It originally was scheduled to move to the fall, assuming it continues. … This is only the eighth time the tournament is being held. It was canceled in 2016 because of record flooding. … Phil Mickelson, who is an ambassador and makes TV commercials pitching the resort as a place for families, is in the field. This starts three straight tournaments for Mickelson through the British Open. … Bubba Watson, who already has three victories this year on the PGA Tour, has a summer home at The Greenbrier and is playing the tournament. … Webb Simpson originally planned to have his wife, Dowd, caddie for him this week. That’s no longer the case because she is pregnant with their fifth child. … The leading four players from the top 12 not already eligible for the British Open will get a spot at Carnoustie. … Stuart Appleby won the inaugural tournament in 2010 by closing with a 59. Appleby and David Duval are the only players with sub-60 scores in the final round to win on the PGA Tour.

Next week: John Deere Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com

EUROPEAN TOUR

DUBAI DUTY FREE IRISH OPEN

Site: Donegal, Ireland.

Course: Ballyliffin GC. Yardage: 7,462. Par: 72.

Purse: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1,666,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Alex Noren won the French Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Notes: Rory McIlroy’s foundation is the host of the tournament, and the field has strengthened in recent years, though it features only two from the top 10 in the world in McIlroy and Rahm. … Rahm won the first of his three European Tour events last year. … This is the first time the Irish Open has been held at Ballyliffin since 2000, when Patrik Sjoland won. … Ben Crenshaw is the only American to win the Irish Open, in 1976 when it was held at Portmarnock. … McIlroy won the Irish Open two years ago when it was held at The K Club. … Patrick Reed has been atop the Race to Dubai standings since winning the Masters. … Noren’s victory in the French Open was his seventh in the last four years. The leading three players from the top 10 not already eligible will get into the British Open.

Next week: Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com

LPGA TOUR

THORNBERRY CREEK LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Oneida, Wis.

Course: Thornberry Creek at Oneida. Yardage: 6,624. Par: 72.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Katherine Kirk.

Last week: Sung Hyun Park won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Notes: Sung Hyun Park, fresh off her second major, is playing this week. Also playing are Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, Brooke Henderson, Nasa Hataoka and Lydia Ko. … South Korea will be the No. 1 seed for the UL International Crown later this year, featuring a four-player team of Sung Hyun Park, Inbee Park, So Yeon Ryu and I.K. Kim, who earned the fourth spot with her tie for eighth at the Women’s PGA. They have combined for 12 majors. … Hataoka already has earned $932,952, with $590,806 of that coming in the last two weeks after a victory in Arkansas and a playoff loss in the Women’s PGA. The Japanese star is 31 under in her last seven rounds. … Charley Hull of England is the only player to register top 10s in all three LPGA majors this year. She tied for 10th in the U.S. Women’s Open, tied for sixth in the ANA Inspiration and shot 67 on Sunday to move into a tie for sixth in the Women’s PGA. … Sung Hyun Park and Ariya Jutanugarn are the only multiple winners on the LPGA Tour this year.

Next week: Marathon Classic.

Online: www.lpga.com

WEB.COM TOUR

LECOM HEALTH CHALLENGE

Site: Findley Lake, N.Y.

Course: Peek’n Peak Resort (Upper Course). Yardage: 7,058. Par: 72.

Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Chesson Hadley.

Last week: Anders Albertson won the Lincoln Land Championship.

Money leader: Sungjae Im.

Next week: Utah Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: David Toms won the U.S. Senior Open.

Next week: Constellation Senior Players Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: David Toms.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: Shigeo Nagashina Invitational Sega Sammy Cup, North Country GC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Chan Kim. Online: www.jgto.org

Asian Tour: Sarawak Championship, Damai Golf & CC, Sarawak, Malaysia. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.asiantour.com

Challenge Tour: Prague Golf Challenge, Prague City Golf, Prague, Czech Republic. Defending champion: Garrick Porteous. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Mackenzie Tour: Windsor Championship, Ambassador GC, Windsor, Ontario. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

Korean Tour: NS Home Shopping Gunsan CC Jeonbuk Open, Gunsan CC, Gunsan, South Korea. Defending champion: Hyung Jung Lee. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr

Staysure Tour: Swiss Seniors Open, Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland. Defending champion: Philip Golding. www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

WOMEN

Korean LPGA: Asiana Airlines Open, Weihai Point GC, Shandong, China. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Nipponham Ladies Classic, Annex Hakodate Club (Ueso GC), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Min-young Lee. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

